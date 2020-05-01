Graduation ceremonies cancelled, schools find other options

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The state has banned in-person graduation ceremonies of any kind because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news came as a disappointment to students and their families. The state superintendent of schools said districts can’t hold gatherings for graduation at all. It’s part of abiding by the governor’s stay at home order that has been extended to May 30th. It’s left school leaders trying to come up with other ways to celebrate student achievements.

Being handed a diploma at a graduation ceremony is a milestone in students’ academic accomplishments. But much to the dismay of graduates and their families, that’s likely not going to happen for now. Tammy Boyd’s sons were set to walk across the stage and graduate from Monticello High School. The graduation ceremony ban includes drive through graduations, where students could pull up and get their diplomas handed to them in their cars.

Monticello Superintendent Vic Zimmerman says the state hasn’t given them a time limit for how long the graduation ceremony ban will last. “The only thing we can do is delay it, hope there’s a change, and if there’s no change, it’ll have to be virtual.”

Boyd was in tears because her son leaves to serve this country in the National Guard on June 1.

Since the graduation ceremony has been delayed, he won’t be able to attend alongside his brother. Boyd says, “Now I don’t get to see my twins graduate.”

State leaders’ intent is to prevent people from gathering and spreading coronavirus. But Boyd has a problem with how the restrictions have been implemented. She says, “I’m not ok with people going through the drive through at McDonalds and he can’t get his diploma. I’m not ok with people being able to go to Walmart with 100 people but he can’t get his diploma.”

For now, the Monticello School District is sticking with the plan to hold a graduation ceremony in June. Zimmerman says, “We’re planning on the 13th or 14th for an in-person graduation. Hopefully in small groups like our most recent plan, if it’s allowed by Governor Pritzker.”