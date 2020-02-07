Good Samaritan rescue turns into unlikely friendship

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Without a moment to spare, a young woman rushed to help a 92-year-old man who lost his footing and fell face forward on the ground at a bus stop.

James Clements was trying to get on a bus at the corner of Philo and Florida in Urbana on Wednesday. He says, “I have Parkinson’s disease. If I go around waving my cane I will fall. I raised my cane to stop the bus and down I went at full speed.”

He was bleeding and has cuts and bruises across his face. He says, “It hit right against my forehead, drove my glasses into my nose, probably breaking some cartilage.”

Ashley Sutton watched it happen. She says, “I was sitting at the stoplight and I saw him fall. I just saw him going down and I knew it wasn’t going to be good.”

As he was lying on the ground, Sutton knew she had to help. She says, “I almost blew through the red light to get to him. I pulled over right here past the stop light, put on my hazards, and sprinted across the street.”

More people stopped to see if Clements was ok and Sutton called 911. Paramedics came and stopped the bleeding. Clements didn’t want to go to the hospital, so Sutton drove him home and they talked the whole way there.

Looking back on what happened Clements says, “I felt very very grateful that she had come from out of nowhere.” While this fall was an accident, he believes what happened after was meant to be. Sutton came along at a time when he was losing interest in life. He says, “I lost my beautiful wife three years ago and I didn’t want to live on.”

This brought back joy and has given both of them a new friendship. Clements says, “It changed my life late in life. Now I’m going to live a couple more years.”

He had a check up appointment with a doctor on Friday and was given the all clear.

