ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Golf courses have been ordered to close one day after opening with restrictions.

We reported on Wednesday that golf courses had been allowed to re-open under the “stay-at-home” order. On Thursday, the state reversed the decision. Courses are closed through April 7.

In his daily news briefing on Thursday afternoon, Governor Pritzker reprimanded Illinoisans for going outside and gathering in crowded areas during warmer weather. He again implored people to stay home.