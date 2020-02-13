Fundraiser tickets on sale for homeless resource center

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Dwelling Place is hosting its first fundraiser to help its mission of homeless outreach.

The organization provides a space for people in need to take showers, rest, do laundry and get access to other resources. The fundraising even will feature a six course dinner prepared by DACC culinary arts students. It’s called “Celebrate Vermilion: Dinner in the Dark.” There will be a band and a live auction.

All of the proceeds will help provide resources for children, men and women who are homeless, near homeless, or are living in extreme poverty.

It’ll be held at the Bremer Center at DACC from 6:00 – 9:00 pm on April 4th. Tickets go on sale on Thursday February 13th.

Reserved Table for six: $750

Individual Tickets: $100 (random seating)

Tickets are available at…