Friends remember Timothy Duncan

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Friends are sharing their memories of Timothy Duncan. The 52-year-old’s remains were found in an abandoned house on East Third Street near Stewart. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden says he died of breathing in smoke.

Friends of Duncan say they want people to know that he was kind and had a great sense of humor. They say he had fallen on hard times, but they want people to remember the good person he was.

“He was a good guy. He was nice, and he liked to talk, joke around. He’d talk to me about music and stuff and about whatever was going on in Danville or around the world,” said his friend Rex Mack.

“He had a lot of friends. A lot of people knew who he was even up until when he disappeared, and the more I talked to people, they’ve wondered…where did he go?” said former classmate Bridgette Palermo.

Duncan is from Covington originally. His remains were found in the house in October of this year. There were two fires in that home last year – one in the spring and the other in October.