Foster an animal while in quarantine

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Animal Control is trying to combat low adoption rates since people stopped coming in to visit the cats and dogs.

Less people are going into shelters to avoid human contact as the coronavirus continues to spread. Macon County Animal Control has started a foster program so the animals aren’t forgotten about.

While the shelter is still staffed and the animals are getting their walks and play-time outside, adoption rates have decreased. They’re asking people to foster pets during this time. Shelter Manager Amanda Fisher says, “It’s really important for the animals. The animals need to be in homes and this is a perfect time for animals to acclimate and spend time with families as most of us are trying to stay home more.”

Click this link to see a list of all the adoptable pets.

Click this link to apply to adopt or foster online and set up an individual appointment to visit.