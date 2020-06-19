Former student opens up about experiences with coach accused of racism, mistreating students

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — We told you yesterday about a coach and assistant principal who’s accused of racism and abusing students. Now, we’re hearing from a student he used to coach, as well as someone who says the accusations are false.

Former student Marisa Goodwin said she wasn’t surprised to hear these recent accusations. She eventually quit the football team because of Cavanaugh, but we also talked to a parent who says her daughter only has positive things to say about him.

“He has belittled the black kids of the community, and no one’s done anything about it. And it’s not even just the kids; he’s made comments about some of the parents,” said Goodwin.

Cavanaugh is the head coach of Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School’s football team. He’s also the assistant principal of Mary Miller Junior High School. People are now coming forward, accusing him of racism and abusing students. Cavanaugh was Marisa Goodwin’s football coach back in 2011.

“He did not quite appreciate that I was on the team. On more than one occasion, he told me that I should go try out for the cheerleading team because that’s where I belonged,” explained Goodwin. “I do know he did call one of the students… either oil spill or oil slick,” she said. “He did have a problem of putting our black teammates in the backfield, and that’s pretty much the only place they were, either that or a receiver or guarding the receiver’s on the defense. They pretty much had their set locations,” she explained.

But some are painting a much different picture. One parent tells me she feels these accusations are totally false.

“There’s absolutely no reason to take his job, his livelihood for somebody that we don’t know the 100%,” said Heather. Heather also says her daughter only had good things to say about Cavanaugh. “He is a positive person for my child and helps her.”

“This man has been in the community for how many years? How many kids has he helped? We don’t know what happened. Don’t go off hearsay,” she continued.

Cavanaugh was suspended back in 2013 for two games. School leaders never shared the reason behind his suspension. He later resigned but came back several years ago. The Georgetown Ridge-Farm school board will be meeting tomorrow night to discuss Cavanaugh’s resignation from his coaching role. It is the only item on their agenda.

We reached out to superintendent Jean Neal about what that resignation will mean for Cavanaugh’s other role as assistant principal at the junior high school. We have not heard back.