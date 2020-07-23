Former player and Native American weighs in on recent Redskins controversy

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Washington Redskins recently announced they’d be getting a new name. Here in central Illinois, Sullivan schools have long been the Redskins. A former Sullivan basketball player is defending the Redskins mascot. Becky Clayton-Anderson played basketball at Sullivan High School. She graduated in 1991.

“I don’t think of Redskins as being a derogatory slang for Native Americans,” said Clayton-Anderson. She’s also part Native American herself. Her mother was born and raised on their family’s reservation in North Dakota. She feels that mascots named after them preserve their memory.

“Native Americans – we’re a minority that’s getting forgotten, and my worry is that, as people change their school names, their team names – that it will just be a culture that continues to be more and more pushed away and forgotten and pushed under the rug, and that really honestly just makes me very sad,” said Clayton-Anderson. She says that’s despite the challenges she faced while playing for the school. “In the first few games, they found an easy way to agitate me was by making some of what I refer to as Indian calls,” Clayton-Anderson explained.

She adds that her mother helped her draw pride from her heritage. “She’s like… you use their taunting and make it help you play stronger.”

The Redskins name isn’t the only one that’s been challenged over the years. The University of Illinois stopped using Chief Illiniwek in 2007. Clayton-Anderson says she disagrees with that decision. We reached out to the Sullivan Schools Superintendent several times to see if they are considering a change. We have not heard back.