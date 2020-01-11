SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Today we are celebrating a very special birthday. Former Illini basketball coach Lou Henson turns 88.

He’s celebrating by doing one of his favorite things: playing bridge. Henson says he’s been meeting with friends to play bridge on his birthday for years, but today, he’s most grateful for the way the community has reached out to him on his special day.

“It’s been a pleasant two or three days. We’ve visited a lot of people, had a lot of cards and letters, and telephone calls, and a lot of good bridge partners. So, we’ve had a good time,” said Henson.

Henson says he wasn’t sure if he’s ending today’s game with a win, but he’s just happy to be celebrating another day on earth.