Former Boy Scouts leader pleads not guilty

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A former Boy Scouts leader is pleading not guilty of trafficking child pornography. 79-year-old Milton Forsberg of Champaign was arrested in October. Investigators say this all started with a cyber tip that suspected Forsberg of having explicit photos online.

His troop actually disbanded in the 1990’s, but that didn’t keep him away. Forsberg was part of an amateur radio community. He still hosted seminars where scouts could earn merit badges. Police started looking into him when they got a cyber tip in February.

Later, in September, the Boy Scouts of America National Council told police Forsberg had abused someone in 1965. The next day police searched his house. They found sexually explicit photos of boys at the foot of his bed. Investigators say Forsberg tried to hide those photos with his cane.

When police asked about the photo, he said he printed them because he thought it was funny, but police also found search history linked to child porn on his computer. Forsberg is due back in court in December.