URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People using SNAP benefits will now have more money to use on necessities. The Illinois Department of Human Services says $80 million more will go to SNAP families next month. This could mean almost double the benefits for some.

This comes as more people are signing up for help from food banks amid coronavirus layoffs. Staff at Eastern Illinois Foodbank in Urbana say nearly 3,000 new people signed up for their services in the past few weeks. But rest assured, they still have plenty of food for everyone who needs it.

“We’re using a network that’s been in place for more than three decades, so we know how to do this. We will see that there will be an increase in demand, so that will tap into our resources, but at the same time, there is food available,” said Eastern Illinois Foodbank Vice President of Development Molly Delaney.

If you are looking for a way to help, the best thing you can do is donate money. They will have other opportunities for people to volunteer later on. People who want to help can keep up with volunteer opportunities by signing up to receive updates and newsletters.

There is a distribution scheduled for this Saturday from 10 – 11:30 a.m. on 1803 S. Georgetown Road in Tilton/Danville.