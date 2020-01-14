Firm recognized for supporting employee during National Guard service

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The president of Meyer Capel is being recognized for supporting an employee while he served in the National Guard.

Meyer Capel President Joseph Murphy accepted the Patriot Award Tuesday during a special presentation at Meyer Capel by Laurie Silvey, Chair of the Illinois committee for the Empolyer Support of the Guard and Reserve Program.

Silvey read a statement prepared by Meyer Capel employee A.J. Ruggierie, Commander of the 139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in the Illinois Army National Guard, and an associate attorney at Meyer Capel. Ruggieri nominated Murphy for the Patriot Award.

Ruggieri was called to state active duty in support of flood fighting measures in May 2019 on very short notice. In less than 18 hours, he went from the law office to state active duty and served for 14 days by working directly with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

“I could not have done it without the support of my employer,” Ruggieri said.