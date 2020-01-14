Firefighters handle heavy call load

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — It has been a fast start to the new year for Danville firefighters.

There have been eight fires since January 1: four in the last three days. One of those happened Friday night at an apartment complex on Garden Drive off of Bowman Avenue. Six families, including eight adults and nine children, have to find a new place to stay. The American Red Cross is helping them. It started as a kitchen fire and spread through the wall. Crews spent five hours there, and were still called back Sunday night when it rekindled.

The cold weather means more fires caused by furnace issues or people lighting candles, even the flooding recently, started two furnace fires. The apartments on Garden Drive had working smoke detectors, but crews say, four of the eight fires, did not. That’s something they’re working on.

“For several years, we haven’t had really a fire prevention program here in Danville. 15 years ago was the last time we had an officer who was actually assigned to fire prevention. We have now since then started working with fire prevention. We’ve started getting smoke detectors in everybody’s home; that’s the biggest thing we wanna do,” said Danville Fire Marshal Chris McMahon.

Danville as a city has more fires per capita than the national average. Department leaders hope education will start to change that.

Some tips for preventing fires are simple things like blowing out your candles before you go to bed and not cooking if you’re tired because you might fall asleep while the oven or stove is on.

Also, for parents, pick a meeting location outside your home in case of a fire, and review it with your family once a month. That way you know where to look for your family if your home catches on fire.

The fire department has smoke detectors available for free, and they will install them for you. All you have to do is call (217) 431-2350 and set up an appointment. If you have a smoke detector, make sure you check it monthly.