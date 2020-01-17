Firefighters learn from new training program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign, Danville, and Peoria firefighters are ready to put some new skills to the test.

They’ve been training since Tuesday through a new program called O2X. It was developed by Navy Seals and focuses on areas like handling stress, working out, and getting better sleep. Experts flew in from all over the country for this training. Fire crews say it is the first training of its kind for Champaign firefighters.

“I think it’s great that it’s overall health and wellness, you know. We’ve had classes on nutrition, classes on conditioning, classes on stress management, but having it all in a three-day period and hearing from these experts from around the country has been really great,” said Champaign Fire Lieutenant Jason Rector.

Part of the training included tips for working out. Those techniques will help firefighters build muscle and flexibility. That, in turn, helps them recover and return to work faster after being hurt.