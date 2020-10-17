Fire departments encourage “no burn” warning in windy weather

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire departments are warning people what not to do as central Illinois continues to experience strong winds and very dry weather going into the weekend.

WCIA’s meteorologists say we’re expecting wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour on Saturday. Also, humidity is low creating very dry conditions. Fire departments are urging people not to have outdoor cookouts, campfires, or to burn leaves and debris on your property. The wind can potentially carry those embers and can get out of control.

Randy Smith with the Champaign Fire Department says, “It’s extremely dangerous right now. We want to make sure people are aware of the risks associated with it. These high winds and low humidity can spark fires that may not be anywhere near where they’re at. So we just want to make sure people are cautious during this time.”

Firefighters also warn people not to discard cigarette butts outside. They can easily spark flames that can get out of control.