Fire department starts narcan “Leave Behind” program

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The fire department has a new program to combat opioid deaths in the city.

It’s called “Narcan Leave Behind” The fire department is giving out kits with two doses of Narcan, which is used to treat overdoses in emergencies, at homes where they respond to overdose cases.

The goal is to get narcan in the hands of the family members who can immediately help their loved ones who are addicted to opioids. The kits also come with information about local resources to recover from addiction and substance abuse.

If you want to pick up a free kit from the fire department, call Lieutenant Chris McMahon with the Danville Fire Department at (217) 431-2371.