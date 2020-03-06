Fire department employees honored by coworkers

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men on the fire department are being honored for their service.

Captain Mike Wallace was chosen as Fire Officer of the Year, engineer Mike Jannusch is the Firefighter of the Year. Wallace has been with the department more than 24 years; Jannusch for 13. The winners are chosen by coworkers. Both say they were surprised to hear they’d won.

“I come to work, and I try to do the best I can do and serve the people, the citizens of Urbana. I don’t think there’s a firefighter around that’s in it for the recognition. It’s not why we do our jobs,” said Wallace.

Wallace says there are no two days that are the same at the fire department. He says it’s an honor to be part of such a great group of people.

“We’re growing and changing all the time, and it’s nice to be a part of seeing changes being made and helping the department grow and move forward into the future,” said Jannusch.