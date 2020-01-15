Fire causes $7,000 in damage

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A family has to find a new place to stay after a fire damaged a house they were renting. It happened in the 1100 block of Green Street Tuesday around 8 p.m. Fire crews are still investigating the fire’s cause, but they say it was mostly contained in one room of the house, however, the whole house has smoke damage.

Damage totals are around $7,000, but neither the family nor the owners of the home had insurance. The fire department say the American Red Cross is helping the family, and they have other family members in the area who are helping them.

Decatur fire crews have handled 9 fire calls this year so far. They say that is typical of the colder months.