Festival of Trees setup underway

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Setup is underway for the OSF Festival of Trees. About 100 trees and wreaths will be on display this weekend through Wednesday.

There are some new events to check out this year. Those include an escape room, a trivia and craft beer night, breakfast with Santa, family bingo, and an Olaf event. You can also check out the special showcase in honor of Julius Hegeler .

“It’s pretty amazing to come down and see something new every single time you come, and over the years we’ve added special events. Those special events change over the years. So, there’s always something new within the festival to take your turn at doing,” said festival co-chair Peter Blackmon. Blackmon has been on the steering committee or involved with the festival since it started 24 years ago. This is his final year.

Tickets are still available for almost all of the events. They can be bought at the David S. Palmer Arena box office or online. Money raised from the festival will go to OSF’s community events.

“This has always been about the goals of the foundation – the mission of the hospital foundation with OSF here today. It goes towards getting to people before they’re sick, and that’s always been the mission for the Festival of Trees itself, and we’ve been grateful that they align with the mission of the various foundations that we’ve been affiliated with as the hospital has changed over the years.” said Blackmon.