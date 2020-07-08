Father of murdered woman starts youth work program

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — When a man’s daughter was murdered, the tragedy gave him the drive to do something to prevent young people from resorting to gun violence.

22-year-old Shemilah Sanders was shot and killed in decatur last month. Now her father has created a youth work program so kids will know there is more to life than acting out in anger.

A question weighed heavy on Shem Sander’s heart. He asked, “What can we do to make a difference one child at a time?” He’s answering it with a solution by starting the work program for kids to change the mentality of young people and give them opportunities in life.

The death of his own child affirmed his motivation to make this happen. Sanders says, “When my daughter was killed, murdered, it really affected me and I didn’t want to see another death of a child the way my daughter had to go out.” The senseless killing is what he’s trying to prevent by influencing kids at a young age to do the right thing, control their anger, and do something productive with their time.

Sanders says, “We’ll just try to change their minds on trying to hurt each other and figure out what we can do to stop all this violence out here.”

Through this four week program, the kids who sign up will work five days a week, four hours a day landscaping. They’ll get free food, go out and do their jobs, and the rest of the time will be spent with mentors. “I have youth who really want to work. I’ll be out there with them supervising and showing them how to cut yards the right way and pick up and clean up” says Sanders.

By giving them incentive, the hope is to teach them to react differently and give them good habits that can turn into lifelong skills.

Sanders is asking for people to sponsor the kids. Each person in the program will get paid $100 per week for their time spent working. If you have lawns that need to be mowed or if you want to donate money to support them you can contact Shem Sanders at 217-519-8994.

If they can get enough sponsorships, they plan to continue this by doing an after school program moving forward. Teachers at Stephen Decatur Middle School have volunteered to tutor the kids who are having trouble learning.