Father mourning after losing girlfriend, stepdaughter in fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Family and loved ones are grieving after two people were killed in a weekend fire. It happened on Sherwood Court near Sherwood Terrace in Champaign on Saturday. Leslie Gill and Ke’Zhionna Edwards died.

“I never expected this to happen,” said Dannis Nash, Edwards’ stepfather and Gill’s boyfriend.

Dennis Nash is still coming to terms with saying goodbye to his girlfriend and 12-year-old stepdaughter.

“I cried all day yesterday, you know what I’m sayin’? Because I can’t take it; I still can’t take it. I still don’t believe my baby’s gone,” said Nash.

Nash says Edwards was trying to save her family when she was burned so badly that she later died.

“My little girl… she’s a hero… because she tried to put her brother out the window, and she tried to save her momma too. And doing all of that cost both of them’s life.”

On top of grieving, those who lived in the house now have nothing, including Gill’s 9-year-old stepson, Elijah.

“He only have one pair of pants right now, so anything we can do to help him, it would be very appreciated.”

People throughout the area want to change that. They’re collecting clothes and gifts to give to the family.

“Obviously what happened to the family is devastating. Like there’s nothing that’s going to ease that pain. But the fact that there are people that are willing to help and take some of that pressure off of trying to figure out what to do next, that’s amazing,” said neighbor Mallory Hansen.

Nash says, although it won’t bring their family members back, they’re grateful for anything people give.

“All the help we can get to take care of the family… we’d be… thankful,” said Nash. “I know they’re up there with the angels right now, you know. God looking after them.”

An investigator is still going through pictures of the fire. If you want to know what to donate, family members say Elijah loved basketball. He’s a size 8 in boy’s clothes and wears a 5 or 6 shoe. His family says he lost all of his clothes except the ones he’s wearing. The fire department is still collecting donations at the Champaign Fire Department headquarters on South Randolph.

Elijah lost his Nintendo in the fire. Family members ask anyone with an extra one to donate it.