ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA)- Dick's pharmacy in Arthur will be temporarily closed after their ceiling collapsed on Monday morning, nobody was hurt. They lost many prescriptions but owner Cindi Reed says she's grateful the their server wasn't damaged. "That was like a blessing that it didn't hit that because that would've knocked out the whole computer system and we wouldn't have had patient profiles or the ability to operate at all".

Reed bought the store in 2015 but the pharmacy celebrated its 100th anniversary last year. So she feels that the store is also a piece of history. "Having an old building is one thing and you do know that it comes with certain risks but it also comes with a lot of history, I really love the building and the town". Dawn Boddy has lived in Arthur her whole life and says the community will always be supportive. "As a community were going to come together and take care of them so hopefully get them back up and running soon.", said Boddy.