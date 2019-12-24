Family uses light display donations to pay it forward

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — One family is finding a special way to pay it forward this holiday season. You might know them from the Adams Family Light Show display.

They used donations for their light display to give back. The Adams family started creating displays three years ago. It grows every year. They set a little donation box out for people to give. In the past, they used the money to add more to their lights show. This year they used, not only their donations from last year, but also the money for their family Christmas gifts to do things like buy coffee for people, pay for Walmart layaways, and filled people’s gas tanks.

“One family that has reached out that got one of the acts of kindness from Walmart. They were in a rough time and it was a complete shock and it helped them and they were actually able to pay it forward and they have been paying it forward ever since, so it just sparked another act of kindness, and that’s what we hope. We hope our act of kindness spark another act of kindness,” said April Adams.

Those acts of kindness totaled around $1,000. They decided to do little acts of kindness all around Coles County. Next year they’re planning to do even more acts of kindness.

There’s still plenty of time to enjoy the Adams Family Light Show. Their display will be up until New Years Eve. It starts at 5 p.m. and ends at midnight each day and is at 12216 Old State Road, Charleston, Illinois 61910.