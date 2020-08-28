Family questions death of inmate

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — The family of an inmate at the Iroquois County Jail is questioning how their son died while in custody. A day after it happened, they don’t know what caused it.

24-year-old Andre Maiden of Hoopeston was found unresponsive Wednesday morning. Very limited details have been released by police about what happened. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning which will likely reveal more details. But until then, the Maiden family says they’re frustrated with how his medical care was handled while in custody.

His mother Alta Young said, “I haven’t been able to sleep. I feel numb all over. It doesn’t seem real.”

Maiden was waiting for his jury trial in the fall. He was charged with first degree murder after being accused of stabbing and killing 22-year-old Isaiah Nelson in November last year. Police arrested Maiden after he was found being treated for a stab wound as well. He’ll never see his day in court and his family is blaming the staff at the Iroquois County Jail for his death.

His father Adrian Maiden said, “I want answers just like everybody else. I just need to know why he was treated the way he was complained often about the treatment he received.” His family says Maiden called them saying he was feeling very sick a few days prior and that the jail staff neglected to give him proper medical care. While the sheriffs office did not respond to questions about that, the lack of information right now is what has caused Maiden’s family to be more distraught about his death. Young said, “I’m sad, I’m angry, I’m confused, I’m lost. I just want my baby back. He didn’t deserve this. Even dogs are treated better.”

State police are investigating this. Other than his autopsy date, they said no other information on his death is available right now.

This is a developing story.

WCIA also tried to contact the family of the man Maiden is accused of killing, but was unable to reach them for comment.