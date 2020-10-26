Family organizes social distancing trick or treating tube

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA)- A Savoy family is hoping to keep the spirit of Halloween alive. They’ve set up a social distancing trick or treat tube. They’ll be able to drop a piece of candy down the tube, and kids can pick it up from a bin.

The Patterson family says Halloween is a time for everyone to be a kid again. Creator Patrick Patterson hopes they can inspire others in the neighborhood. “Hopefully, more and more people will think of a way that they can do this and keep everybody safe and still have some fun.” They’ll also be giving out small toys if people have food allergies to certain candy. 

