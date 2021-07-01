Family of veterans recognized for record breaking service

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A U.S. senator is recognizing 13 siblings who all served in the military.

Senator Tammy Duckworth recognized “The Fighting Wilheims.” She is helping the family get into the Guinness Book of World Records. The brothers make up the largest number of sons to serve in the military from a single family. The current record is at nine brothers.

We sat down with one of the brothers, Charles Wilheim, who says he was just doing what was right.

“I think it probably made most of the people who served in battles especially appreciate life more,” Charles Wilheim said.

Seven of the Wilheim brothers served in World War II.