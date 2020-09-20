Family holds garage sale to bring awareness to brain aneurysm month

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA)- A Tolono family held a garage sale in honor of a family member that died last year from an aneurysm. September is brain aneurysm awareness month, so they wanted to help. Lacey Moore would have been 20 years old if a brain aneurysm didn’t take her life in 2019. After lacey died, the entire family decided to get tested, and they found two family members with inactive aneurysms.

Lacey’s mom Michelle Moore wants people to be aware of the symptoms and encourage people to get checked. “Just knowing about it and I talk about it all the time, but there’s a reason I talk about it because I’ve been through it, and I don’t want anybody else to go through it,” said Moore. They raised 2,382. All of those proceeds will be going to the brain aneurysm department at Carle.