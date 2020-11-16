Family gathers around man during death, finds out he was misidentified

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)- A Danville family was mourning the loss of a family member, Brian Halls. Then found out he was misidentified. They were called to Carle hospital in Urbana after being told he was on life support.

Keith Whorall was one of the people at his side and questioned whether that was his cousin, Halls. He says nurses and doctors confirmed that was him. The family was suspicious because the man had a tattoo they didn’t recognize as well as a smaller shoe size.

The man who was said to be halls later died on November 3rd after being taken off life support. The Champaign County coroner’s office is now investigating the identity of the man who they thought was halls. Keith Whorall said he just hopes this never happens again.

“He didn’t get to hold his family’s hand I was the only one there, I combed his hair I watched him take his last breath. I feel like I’m connected to the guy and I just want his family to know that during his last night he wasn’t alone,” he said.

WCIA also reached out to Carle hospital and they have not come out with a statement yet. Champaign police are investigating.