Family begs for answers surrounding hit and run death

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is pleading for someone to come forward after their son, Tyler Rodriguez, was killed early Saturday morning.

The 26-year-old was walking along US-150 when he was hit around 2 a.m. State police say he was about a half mile west of Henning Road. Rodriguez’s family says they need to know who did this in order to get closure.

“He was loved by everybody. Everybody knew him by Opie or Ty Ty. Everybody knew Tyler. Everybody loved Tyler,” said Rodriguez’s father Troy.

It is one thing to lose a family member suddenly, but it’s another to still have questions about what happened to them. That’s the reality Tyler Rodriguez’s family is facing. Police say the driver who hit him left the scene and hasn’t come forward.

“I just want justice for my son. If anybody out there knows anything… please, I’m just asking. All I want is to know what happened to my son. That’s all I want. I don’t care if you’re scared. I understand,” said Rodriguez’s mother Stacey.

Rodriguez’s family says they don’t know why he was walking west on US-150, but they believe someone knows something about the driver who hit him.

“There’s somebody who saw this. That road is too busy, too busy. Somebody saw this, and they may have just thought it wasn’t what is was… just report it and let them investigate it. That’s all we’re asking. Please help us,” said Troy.

“If this was your son, brother, uncle, cousin, you would want justice,” said Rodriguez’s aunt Marcia Sanchez. “If you saw something that you might think doesn’t mean anything… you never know, that could be that one tip that they need to break the case,” she explained. Sanchez asks anyone interested in helping her family to contact her on Facebook.

Without answers, Rodriguez’s family says they may never be able to really say goodbye.

“You gotta bury him and not even know. You don’t even know. That’s the hardest thing. You’re not supposed to bury your baby before you die,” said Stacey.

Investigators say the only thing they know about the driver was they were in a silver Sedan.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any knowledge of the crash is asked to contact the ISP at (217) 278-5004 or ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.