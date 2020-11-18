Family and friends still asking for answers from a 2014 murder

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A family continues looking for answers six years after the murder of a man in Champaign. 27-year-old Damien Henderson was shot and killed in 2014. His case hasn’t been solved.

Henderson was shot to death in a car by Shadowood mobile homes. He attended Champaign Central high school and was on the basketball team. Henderson was killed in mid-November 2014 so, many friends and family reflect on who he was. Former basketball coach John Woods said he always respected him.

“Damien was an incredible young man and extremely respectful. He really did anything and everything that he could do for the team, he was one of the most selfless young men I’ve ever seen,” said Woods.

If you know anything about this case call Champaign police at 217) 351-4545.