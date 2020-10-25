Family alerts firefighters to apartment blaze

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)- An apartment building in Decatur caught fire around seven this morning. The building is located near the intersection of church street and division. Nobody was inside at the time. The Leonard family was taking a morning walk when they saw flames coming from two doors down. Daughter Lydia Leonard was on that walk and ran back to the house to warn her mom. “I asked my dad if that house on fire and my dad said yes, and then we ran from that house to this house, said to call 911.

Her father went back to the house to make sure nobody was inside. When crews got there, they found most of the smoke coming from the first floor. Neighbors said that people frequently move in and out of that apartment building. Sisters Mia and Lydia were given a thank you from the fire department with a Decatur fire hat. “I don’t know what we would do without the fire department,.” said Mia Leonard.

Mother, Mary Leonard, said that she’s also grateful. “It’s an exciting day for the kids when there’s a fire, and you know big things are happening, but that’s what they do every single day, and I want to thank the men and women who serve our community,.” said Mary Leonard. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.