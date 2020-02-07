Experts clear up confusion about coronavirus

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — We keep hearing about coronavirus as if it’s something new, but some types of it have been around for years. The novel coronavirus is a new strain that has killed more than 600 people in China, but it’s only affected two people in Illinois.

A lot of misinformation has been spreading about the coronavirus, but knowing more about it can help us put it into perspective. We talked to health officials today who cleared up some of the confusion.

“Coronavirus typically is just the common cold, and almost all of us have had this at some point in our lives,” said Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid.

You may surprised to hear that it’s likely you’ve had the coronavirus before, but not the one we’ve been hearing about lately. That’s because there are seven different strains, or types, of it.

“Of the seven kinds, the first four have been along for a very long time,” said Vaid. “The fifth one was the SARS, which was spreading 15 to 20 years back. The sixth one is the MERS: The Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome.”

The seventh has killed more than 600 people in China, with two confirmed cases in illinois. But public health leaders in central Illinois said the reality is it’s not their biggest concern.

“We know currently that the flu is at its peak in Champaign,” said Vaid.

In Champaign, and all throughout the state, the flu is what health leaders are focused on. More than 10 percent of people coming into clinics and hospitals in the county are for flu-like symptoms. But health district leaders said it may also be due to fear surrounding the coronavirus.

“People are worried that it could be something else, and they’re getting to the hospital and getting tested as well,” said Vaid.

Danville Christian Daycare owner Tiara Taylor-Moore said they have had several of their kids diagnosed with the flu.

“We’re just basically letting parents know that if the children have fevers, to just go in and get them tested, just to make sure because the main way to stop any illness from occurring is if a child is ill, to not be in daycare,” said Danville Christian Childcare Director Tiara Taylor-Moore.

One thing is for sure: There is no vaccine for the seventh strain of the coronavirus, but there is a flue vaccine. Experts say it’s best to prevent what you can.

“If you have the vaccine which is available everywhere, why not get it?”

The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is testing about two people a day for coronavirus. There are no confirmed cases in central Illinois.