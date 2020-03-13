Event cancellations and postponements cause economic downfall

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Coronavirus prevention efforts have caused several major event postponements and cancellations that are, in turn, putting businesses in a bind.

Hotels in Champaign and Urbana are forecasting big profit losses because of travel concerns centering around COVID-19. The University of Illinos announced the cancellation of “Mom’s Weekend” and the postponement of the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon. Both were supposed to happen next month.

The last 24 hours have been transformative for Champaign County’s economy. Courtyard by Marriott General Manager Jesse Hines says, “We’re seeing a huge decline and a lot of cancellations because people aren’t allowed to travel.” Hotels, airlines, restaurants, and many other businesses are all taking a hit.

Efforts to stop the spread of Coronavirus have put a halt on travel plans, creating a whirlwind of uncertainty surrounding anticipated revenue. Visit Champaign County’s President Jayne Deluce says, “If you look at events like U of I Mom’s Weekend that’s cancelled, our hotels, restaurants, caterers, and retailers won’t rebound from that one weekend.” She says Mom’s Weekend typically brings in several million dollars. “We’re going to have a huge economic downfall from just that sole event, because that is a sold out weekend for our hotels,” says Deluce.

The Courtyard by Marriott’s hotel receptionists have been handling cancellations all day long. Hotels in C-U will be seeing the ripple effects of these event cancellations as the next few weeks and months unfold. Hines says, “April is a really busy month for the hotel, one of the busiest months of the year. The impact could be upwards of $100,000 in lost revenue for an individual hotel for April and May.”

Marathon weekend typically generates close to $10,000,000 in revenue. As it stands now, it’s postponed, with no talk of cancellation yet. But Visit Champaign County believes if it were to be cancelled, it would be a massive loss that some businesses would not be able to recover from.