EUI alumni releases video detailing sexual assault

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Years after a former Eastern Illinois University soccer player says she was sexually assaulted by another student, she’s sharing her story of life beyond the traumatizing experience.
Malorie Helderlong put her history into words by sharing a YouTube video detailing what happened to her three years ago. She says her hope is to bring awareness to the reality of sexual assault on college campuses.
In the video she started by saying, “April 29th, 2017. The night that changed my life. My name is Malorie Henderlong and I am a survivor of sexual assault.” She shared her testimony of the night she says she was raped after a party the last weekend of her freshman year. In her youtube video, she accused an EIU baseball player of sexually assaulting her.
She said, “I was obviously intoxicated and knew it. I needed to go back to my room and get some sleep. Seconds later he picked me up, threw me over his shoulder, and began jogging in the opposite direction of my dorm. He climbed up the stairs of his apartment, took me to his room where he raped me. During this time I was crying, kicking, trying to push him off me.”
Soon after, she went to the school counselor and reported the rape to the university authorities. Henderlong said, “With the athletic director, police and university president knowing, I expected the situation to be handled properly. It wasn’t. I ended up transferring and he ended up still playing baseball at EIU.”
Henderlong says she carried the trauma of that night with her long after it happened. “I struggled with accepting that it wasn’t my fault, that what I was wearing that night didn’t matter, that even though I had consumed alcohol, didn’t make it ok, that if I didn’t go to that party, I wouldn’t have been in that situation. If I would’ve screamed no louder, maybe someone would’ve heard me. Maybe he would’ve gotten off and out of me.”
After transferring schools to Spring Arbor University, she got support and found strength in faith. “As my faith has gotten stronger, and my relationship with Christ has grown, the way I allow this traumatizing experience to impact my daily life has been more positive than negative.”
Henderlong has not named the person who she says attacked her. She says the point of this video is to uplift others who have gone through the same thing.
EIU responded to WCIA’s request for a statement regarding the release of this video. It reads…
“As a university community, Eastern Illinois University recognizes our former student and athlete Malorie Henderlong’s testimony as a reflection of her personal experiences and religious journey. The events she so bravely shared illustrate the difficulties sexual assault survivors often experience in their pathways to peace.
EIU values the health and safety of all of its students. Protecting our students is an utmost concern. Claims of sexual assault are taken very seriously at EIU and its Athletic Department.
Though the severity of this circumstance makes it difficult to understand, as students Ms. Henderlong and her alleged attacker have inherent privacy rights. For that reason, EIU is not able to comment on the matter other than it was brought to our attention on May 6, 2017.
Then and now, Eastern Illinois University has policies and procedures in place to address and investigate claims of sexual violence, including a non-biased complaint process and review. In her testimony, Ms. Henderlong indicates that she received counseling at EIU. When a student is seen by an EIU counselor, they are counseled of their right to report the incident to the University Police Department, Charleston Police Department, and/or EIU’s Office of Student Standards, and wholly supported should they make that decision. The counselor also encourages students to utilize the many resources on campus – including the Counseling Clinic itself – through which support could be received. These resources also assist in preventing, addressing, investigating, and identifying instances of sexual assault and abuse, along with providing individualized assistance and support.
By her testimony, Ms. Henderlong has found peace. We wish her continued success on that path and in all her future pursuits.“Josh Reinhart
Public Information Coordinator
Eastern Illinois University