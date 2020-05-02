EUI alumni releases video detailing sexual assault

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Years after a former Eastern Illinois University soccer player says she was sexually assaulted by another student, she’s sharing her story of life beyond the traumatizing experience.

Malorie Helderlong put her history into words by sharing a YouTube video detailing what happened to her three years ago. She says her hope is to bring awareness to the reality of sexual assault on college campuses.

In the video she started by saying, “April 29th, 2017. The night that changed my life. My name is Malorie Henderlong and I am a survivor of sexual assault.” She shared her testimony of the night she says she was raped after a party the last weekend of her freshman year. In her youtube video, she accused an EIU baseball player of sexually assaulting her.

She said, “I was obviously intoxicated and knew it. I needed to go back to my room and get some sleep. Seconds later he picked me up, threw me over his shoulder, and began jogging in the opposite direction of my dorm. He climbed up the stairs of his apartment, took me to his room where he raped me. During this time I was crying, kicking, trying to push him off me.”

Soon after, she went to the school counselor and reported the rape to the university authorities. Henderlong said, “With the athletic director, police and university president knowing, I expected the situation to be handled properly. It wasn’t. I ended up transferring and he ended up still playing baseball at EIU.”

Henderlong says she carried the trauma of that night with her long after it happened. “I struggled with accepting that it wasn’t my fault, that what I was wearing that night didn’t matter, that even though I had consumed alcohol, didn’t make it ok, that if I didn’t go to that party, I wouldn’t have been in that situation. If I would’ve screamed no louder, maybe someone would’ve heard me. Maybe he would’ve gotten off and out of me.”

After transferring schools to Spring Arbor University, she got support and found strength in faith. “As my faith has gotten stronger, and my relationship with Christ has grown, the way I allow this traumatizing experience to impact my daily life has been more positive than negative.”

Henderlong has not named the person who she says attacked her. She says the point of this video is to uplift others who have gone through the same thing.

EIU responded to WCIA’s request for a statement regarding the release of this video. It reads…