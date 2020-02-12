EMT strapped with the bill after uninsured driver crash

BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — An EMT is now left with debt he can’t pay because of a car crash caused by an uninsured driver.

The three car collision was on Route 105 just south of Monticello on January 8th. That crash killed 56-year-old Tonya Shearon and has caused even more pain weeks after it happened.

Arthur Anderson’s was the victim who survived. He had to have his car towed, it was kept there for the investigation, and still remains there since the accident happened. That’s racked up debt that he can’t afford to pay. Since the crash wasn’t his fault, it’s created even more of an overwhelming frustration for him. He says, “I still have anxiety getting behind the wheel, especially when I go past that spot.”

23-year-old Conrad Gillespie was heading north when he tried to pass Anderson’s car. Gillespie collided head-on with Shearon’s vehicle. Anderson’s car was clipped, causing it to run off the road. Gillespie is charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI. He was also cited at the scene for improper passing, improper lane usage and possession of recreational cannabis in a vehicle.

The crash has put a strain on Anderson even long after it happened. He says since “He had no insurance, I can’t get a lawyer to do anything because I wasn’t hurt. They’re all telling me I would’ve been better off getting hurt because then it’s personal injury and they can get a lot of money. But just for property damage they won’t touch it.”

Because Anderson’s car had to be towed from the scene he now has to foot the $720 towing bill plus the $55 daily storage fee that’s racked up ever since the car has been there. But he doesn’t have the money to pay it. Aanderson says, “For lack of a better word, it pisses me off because I’m stuck behind something that somebody else did that isn’t my fault. I had a lawyer tell me the best thing I could do would be to file bankruptcy.”

The list of challenges working against him keeps growing with no end in sight. He says, “I’m mad. I’m livid. But what can I do?”