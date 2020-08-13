Employees quit, claiming boss said racial slurs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three employees of Rasmussen Pool N’ Patio quit their jobs because they say their manager said racist and derogatory phrases in the workplace.

The claims are against their boss, who is the son of the owners. The employees shared first hand accounts of witnessing their manager say the N-word. One employee says he tried to confront his boss about it, but there was no apology.

The three college boys got summer jobs at this business. While at work, they say their boss’s behavior was alarming. Tristan Eimone says, “No matter who you are or how much power you have, you should treat every human like a human.”

They claim their manager would consistently say derogatory obscenities. Ben Carnahan says, “There have been times when we’re out on the site and he’ll use the N-word pretty frequently out in the air when referring to the other employee.” Karl Webber also says, “Me and my roommates had to get tested for COVID and he called us, referred to us, as the COVID faggots. It definitely would take a toll on somebody being called slurs like that, especially coming at your intelligence and then on top of that, the word already has a big history behind it.”

When WCIA called the business to get a response from the manager who is accused of saying these things, the owner said they have no comment.

The employees say they’ve dealt with this for months. Carnahan says, “When you see it first-hand it really just kind of grabs you and kind of shakes you a little bit and the reality of it is just kind of real, and it sucks.”

They believe this behavior should not be tolerated in the workplace. Webber says, “Racism and discrimination have no place here and people like that need to be confronted. If they don’t, then this is going to be a slippery slope. They say it one time, then they’re going to say it again, thinking it was okay. Which is not.”

Since they say these comments were overlooked by the owners, they chose to quit their jobs. Eimone says, “I don’t want to be seen as someone that works for people like that. I don’t want to be seen as someone attached to that company.”