Elective surgeries to be allowed during stay at home order

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Elective surgeries will be allowed to happen under the new “stay at home” order guidelines.

Certain procedures were cancelled when the order was first put in place, leaving some patients, like Roy Austin, in pain wondering when they would be able to reschedule. His knees have taken a beating through the decades. “I had a motorcycle accident, years ago and played high school sports” says Austin. All the impact and injuries landed him in the doctor’s office many times. “The knee itself hurts so bad that even just sitting down hurts and trying to fall asleep at night, I have to take a lot of pain killers to sleep.”

Last month he went in for a pre-op appointment before his surgery. Austin says, “They rescheduled me to have my knee replaced in March. That was literally the same week that the quarantine came into effect.”

Surgeries for cancer and emergency medical conditions could still be done. But elective surgeries, like Austin’s, were cancelled during that time, with no end in sight to reschedule for a guaranteed surgery date. His wife Stephanie Austin says, “It was a huge let down because I’ve watched him be in pain for about two years with his knee.”

“It’s kind of frustrating because it’s not really elective. If I had my choice I would not be in pain. I would not have to wait” says Austin.

It also put a strain on surgeons like Rafael Ruggieri with Christie Clinic. He says, “We have studied for years to be able to help people. It’s really hard to have someone who needs your help be told that they have to wait and we can’t help for a brief period of time.”

Now that the governor has lifted the restriction to allow elective surgeries during the remainder of the “stay at home” order, it’s bringing some relief to those who have been waiting for this time to come.

Ruggieri says, “There are several patients I’ve been talking to and doing the best I can to encourage them when they’re dealing with the symptoms of their disease process and now it looks like we’re going to be able to start doing some of those surgeries again fairly soon.”

These most recent changes to the “stay at home” order will go into effect on May 1, 2020.