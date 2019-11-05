“Election Day” confusion

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Some of you may have been confused when you looked at your calendar today. A few of yours may say “Election Day”.

Rest assured, tomorrow isn’t election day in our area. But in some, it is. If you aren’t sure when your election day is, the best thing to do is call your county clerk. You can always find current information on your county clerk’s website as well.

“My understanding is back in 1997, the Illinois legislators made that change and decided to take the consolidated election and combine it with our April election, so on the odd years, we would have that election, hoping I think to increase our voter turnout and also to save money,” said Coles County Clerk Julie Coe.

Even though it’s not election day in our area, that doesn’t mean you can’t start preparing for election day in 2020. That’ll be on March 17th. Coe said it’s also never too early to register to vote.