EIU switching to remote learning

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University (EIU) is transitioning to online-only classes for the rest of the Fall semester after the Thanksgiving holiday break.
“Please know the decision to transition to online-only learning is out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to do our part to reduce the rising levels of COVID-19 transmission throughout the State,” says EIU.
University housing and dining facilities, the Booth Library, the student union, and all support offices will remain open.
“As such, no refunds will be given for tuition, fees, housing, or dining. On-campus student employment will also remain available.”
The university says it realizes some students may choose to complete their semester from home and not return to campus until spring next year. It adds students are welcome to return to campus after the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We are committed to keeping campus open and safe for those students.”
EIU is urging students to adhere to state and federal public health guidlines, including limiting of travel during the holiday season.
Also noted in the press release:
- Students who do not return to campus after Thanksgiving break will need to mail their textbooks back to campus by Friday, December 18 to avoid late charges. This is necessary for EIU to redistribute the books on time for the start of the spring semester.
- Students who do return to campus after the Thanksgiving holiday break and plan to live in their residence hall rooms for the remainder of the Fall semester should let the University Housing Office know that they are planning to do so by clicking here.
- All students should plan to take any materials home with them they would need to complete the Fall 2020 semester remotely. This includes personal computers, laptops, books, and any necessary notes, personal items, or important medications.