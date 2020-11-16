EIU switching to remote learning

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University (EIU) is transitioning to online-only classes for the rest of the Fall semester after the Thanksgiving holiday break.

“Please know the decision to transition to online-only learning is out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to do our part to reduce the rising levels of COVID-19 transmission throughout the State,” says EIU.

University housing and dining facilities, the Booth Library, the student union, and all support offices will remain open.

“As such, no refunds will be given for tuition, fees, housing, or dining. On-campus student employment will also remain available.”

The university says it realizes some students may choose to complete their semester from home and not return to campus until spring next year. It adds students are welcome to return to campus after the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We are committed to keeping campus open and safe for those students.”

EIU is urging students to adhere to state and federal public health guidlines, including limiting of travel during the holiday season.

Also noted in the press release: