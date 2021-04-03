Easter Bunny stops in Sidney for celebration

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Easter celebration continued in Sidney – they held a parade to hand out candies and goodies to children in the area.

The Easter Bunny was also there to kick off the event at the Dairy Barn. Last year’s egg hunt was canceled because of the pandemic.

The owner of the ice cream shop says everyone was excited to be able to celebrate again.

“What’s kind of cool about today is that it’s 4-3-21. That’s the date today – 4-3-21 – It’s like a countdown,” says Owner Dennis Riggs. “It’s the beginning of Spring. Spring is such a wonderful thing. It means a lot to different people. Here in Sidney, we had a parade with the Easter Bunny riding on the fire truck. I mean you can’t get anymore hometown than that.”

Sidney is hoping to have another celebration soon.