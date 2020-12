PIATT COUNTY (WCIA) – A man is dead after a crash in Piatt County.

34 -year-old Justin Slade from Urbana was traveling East on Illinois Route 10 as the 23-year-old was traveling West.

Slade crossed the center line and hit him head on.

The 23-year-old man’s car stopped in the ditch and caught fire.

Slade’s car rolled and also caught fire.

Slade was taken to the hospital where he is being treated and was ticketed, including driving under the influence.