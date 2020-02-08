Dozens of traffic signs covered in bullet holes

MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — The township has spent thousands of dollars to replace traffic signs pierced by bullet holes.

In the last two years, the township has fixed dozens of signs, but people haven’t stopped shooting through them. It’s causing people to worry about their safety.

So far, the sheriff’s office hasn’t made any arrests. Whoever is doing this is getting away with it. That’s just part of what makes this so frustrating for people who live there.

There are about 140 traffic signs in the township. Some of them look like this.

There are nearly sixty bullet holes in this sign alone.

Township Highway Commissioner Charlie Montgomery says, “There must be some awfully bored people out there. I don’t know what else they have to do.” He says there is no excuse for ruining township property and “the fear that everybody is thinking is what would happen if the bullets go through the sign.”

What if the bullets were to hit a car, a house, or even a person?

Crews finished replacing all of the damaged signs last year. It cost nearly $3,000. But that hasn’t stopped people from doing this. More damaged signs were found shortly after. Montgomery says, “There are full sized large caliber bullets going through there. One of the signs was a stop sign at an intersection and there’s a house right next to it.”

The woman who lives there says, “It just makes it really uncomfortable to be that close to what’s happening. Just please don’t do that. It’s very unsafe, very very unsafe.”

If you know who’s been doing this, call the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office (217) 762-5761.