Downtown wine shop set to close

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A downtown business is closing its doors after nearly 14 years of business. The Decanter Fine Wine and Spirits opened in June 2006.

The owners say they are closing up because they’re retiring. In the meantime, the store is having a sale to clear out their inventory, but don’t wait too long, it’s going fast. Owner Mike Delaney says his favorite part about working there has been getting to know all his customers.

“I really loved being downtown. They remodeled, had a new streetscape basically, I think around 2012 and really enhanced the downtown area. I just really enjoyed being with the other business-owner community,” said co-owner Mike Delaney.

The store’s liquor license expires at the end of April. They don’t have a specific date for their last day. They say it’ll either be when their license expires or when they run out of wine – whichever comes first.