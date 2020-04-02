Doctor still searching for place to offer drive-thru testing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A doctor who was trying to offer drive-thru coronavirus testing says he won’t stop until he finds somewhere to do it. The testing was supposed to start yesterday but was postponed.

CampusTown Urgent Care Dr. Tom Pliura’s first plan was to do drive-thru testing at First Christian Church in Champaign. However, the church shut it down before it could open, at the advice of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. Pliura says he keeps getting told ‘no’ when trying to find a new location to offer the testing.

“I haven’t been able to get not a single church to use their parking [lot]. It’s crazy,” said Pliura. When the drive thru clinic was postponed, public health officials said Pliura wasn’t following CDC guidelines, by trying to test people who don’t have symptoms. The CDC suggests limiting who is tested because of a shortage of available tests.

However, they had a conversation with Pliura later that day and said he was fine to go ahead with testing and that they didn’t have the authority to tell him he could not.

“We’re absolutely following every guideline that exists. They’re (the public health district) not following the guidance. Public health is telling people that they know who have fever, cough, upper-respiratory, don’t even get tested… [to] just self-quarantine. The problem with that is we know there are people that are symptomatic that aren’t going and self-quarantining,” said Pliura.

Pliura says he has 8,000 tests right now, and he is ordering 8,000 more. He says he won’t stop until he can find somewhere he can offer drive-thru testing because he feels it’s an emergency at this point. He is still offering testing at his clinic.