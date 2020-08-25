District hands out laptops for virtual learning

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)- Virtual learning is right around the corner for Danville schools, so district 118 is making sure they have the tools to learn. Today was the first day the district passed out Chromebooks. Parents of students in fifth grade through high school were able to pick up a laptop. The Chromebooks will allow students to engage with teachers live through their learning portal. Parents were scheduled to pick them up based on their last names. Today students with the last names A -H were able to pick one up, I-P is on Wednesday, and Q-Z is on Thursday.

Danville high school’s assistant principal Jacob Bretz said, making sure students have what they need to succeed is their responsibility as educators. “Personal and family resources should not have an impact on your child’s access to an education that is the school’s responsibility so I’m happy to provide families with the technology they need to be engaged with their schooling.” The first day of school for those in the district will be on September 8th.