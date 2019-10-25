Dire need for blood donations

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An uptick in trauma cases is causing a critical need for more blood donations.

Community Blood Services of Illinois is struggling to keep up with hospitals’ high demand for blood supply. They’re asking you to donate as soon as possible.

More than 100 hospitals, including every Carle and OSF facility, gets all of their blood from this organization. It’s unknown why there is a recent increase in trauma cases. The blood bank is running low in types O negative and A negative.

Teri McCarthy with Community Blood Services of Illinois says, “The shelf life of a unit of whole blood is only 42 days. A couple of those days were testing to make sure that the blood is safe to go out to be used on a patient who is seriously ill.”

If you donate blood between now and Sunday, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win a $500 Visa gift card.