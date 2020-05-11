Dentists, orthodontists prepare to resume elective procedures

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Dentist offices will slowly start allowing patients inside in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, many, like orthodontist Christopher Jordan, are trying to find other ways to fill appointments. There’s a lot they can’t do without meeting with patients face-to-face, but they’ve been doing virtual consultations.

“The whole virtual consultation, while it’s great, and we’re still gonna offer that, we’re gonna continue to offer that with the caveat that this is leading to something else. There’s a better way to do it – a final diagnosis,” said Jordan.

When Jordan’s office does open back up, they’ll only see about a third of their normal patients in a day. That’s because it’ll take more time to implement safety measures, like taking temperatures and having them wash their hands and brush their teeth when they arrive. They’ll also not allow parents inside with their children. Instead, parents will wait outside until their child is finished with their appointment.