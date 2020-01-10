Demolitions slated to finish a month early

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Properties set for demolition will be coming down a month earlier than expected.

There were 30 houses slated for demolition; 24 of those have already come down. The money for demolitions came from Community Development Block grants. We talked to a woman who lives a few doors down from one of the homes. She says it can’t come down soon enough.

“There’s a lot of empty houses and a lot of empty storefronts. It’s really, I mean, you come into Danville and you think… I used to be, in 79, and I used to be very proud of Danville’s housing. It just seems like over the years, people have let their houses deteriorate, and it makes it bad,” said homeowner Rowena Rogers.

The goal of the demolitions is to remove blight in the neighborhoods. Public Works Director Carl Carpenter says they started the demos the second week of December. They were scheduled to be finished in the middle of February.