Demolition begins on historic hotel

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Demolition is underway on a historic hotel. Crews started work on Harwal Hotel on Harrison Street near Walnut today. The hotel was beyond repair. The mayor says they would need more than $1 million to fix it.

Instead, the building is coming down as part of the city’s efforts to eliminate blight. It will be finished by the end of the month, weather permitting. Demolition will start at 7 a.m. every day and last until 6 p.m. During this time, the intersection of Walnut and Harrison streets will be closed.