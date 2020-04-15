1  of  2
Breaking News
Teenager arrested for murder Officials announce two more deaths at Fair Havens Senior Living Facility
1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH: 1,346 new COVID-19 cases; 80 additional deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

Demolition begins on historic hotel

local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Demolition is underway on a historic hotel. Crews started work on Harwal Hotel on Harrison Street near Walnut today. The hotel was beyond repair. The mayor says they would need more than $1 million to fix it.

Instead, the building is coming down as part of the city’s efforts to eliminate blight. It will be finished by the end of the month, weather permitting. Demolition will start at 7 a.m. every day and last until 6 p.m. During this time, the intersection of Walnut and Harrison streets will be closed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.