Decorated tree stolen from teenager’s grave site

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) — Kaelynn Fay’s grave site used to be decorated with a tree covered in unique ornaments by family and friends.

That tree was ripped from the ground and hauled away, leaving the family hurt, confused, and questioning why someone would do this. This is an unfortunate mystery. The staff at Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee didn’t clear it out. The tree was secured into the ground, so it didn’t blow away from the wind. The family thinks someone stole it, but why someone would do that remains the painful question.

18-year-old Kaelynn Fay’s grave site is a depiction of her life. Her mom, Gail Fay, said, “She was my best friend. She was fun to be around all the time.” Her personality shined through her smile.

“I remember our last hug in the kitchen. I kissed her on the forehead and off she went.”

Six years ago, Kaelynn was driving to see a friend, but never made it there. Fay said, “There was a barrel placed in the middle of the road and she swerved to miss it and she went into the ditch. Her car flipped her and her friend climbed out.” As she stood on the side of the road, she was hit by another car and died.

Every year since then, her family and friends put up a tree and invite anybody and everybody to come and decorate it with ornaments that remind them of her. Fay said, “It told a story, every ornament.” The tree replaced painful memories of her death with cherished moments of her life.

But last week, she drove by the cemetery and noticed it was missing. She believes someone stole it.

Fay said, “I just felt violated. I felt like something was taken from me and ripped from me, all those memories.” Her daughter’s life was taken away, and now so are all the ornaments her family decorated to keep the memory of her close.

Fay said, “We hang onto those forever. It’s just pieces of Kaelynn’s life. The ornaments mean nothing to them but they mean everything to us and all of her friends.”

The family is asking whoever did this to bring the ornaments back and leave them at the grave site.